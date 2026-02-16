K-Pop Singer Aoora Celebrates Mahashivratri In Chennai Temple In Viral Video

Aoora is a K-pop singer who loves India so much that he not only collaborates with Indian artists but has also learned Hindi. He arrived in India three years ago and appeared on Bigg Boss 17. Since then, he has been travelling across the country, learning the culture, and winning fans wherever he goes.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on February 15, the singer visited a temple in Chennai, offered his prayers, and sang his recent and viral release, Shiva Shivam.

Aoora Celebrates Mahashivratri In A Chennai Temple

Sharing glimpses of his Mahashivratri celebrations in Chennai, Aoora posted a video on Instagram. The caption read, "Yesterday in Chennai, I received a blessing I will never forget. I was chanting in a Shiva temple with so many beautiful souls. As someone who was not born in India but chose to love this culture, this moment felt very emotional for me."

"On Mahashivratri, I feel grateful. Maybe Shiva is guiding me. Om Namah Shivaya," he added.

Sitting among the devotees, Aoora can be seen singing Shiva Shivam. Men and women sitting around him are seen immersed in and impressed by his chants. The K-pop singer was spotted wearing a mundu, a traditional garment that men and women wrap around their waist, and a pastel-hued shirt. He also sported a traditional tilak and a long garland made of roses, marigolds, and white flowers.

Aoora's Viral Shiva Shivam Song

As a tribute to Lord Shiva, Aoora released Shiva Shivam on February 10, 2026, just a few days before Mahashivratri.

When the K-pop singer shared the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Today marks the third anniversary of my arrival in India!"

"I remember how I felt when I first arrived in Delhi, and then I travelled to Mumbai and many other places in India, gaining so many experiences and receiving so much love. I'm grateful to God for all of it, and I want to learn even more. I want to dedicate this song to everyone who has been a part of my journey," Aoora wrote, reminiscing about his time in India.

Since the song dropped, the video has garnered 9.5 million views on Instagram. The YouTube video has 212,000 views in just six days.

