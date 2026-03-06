IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Result: Check Download Link, Official Websites Here

IIT Bombay CEED 2026 Result: The IIT Bombay Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination For Design (UCEED) results are likely to be out today, March 6 and students can check their results on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. If the download link does not work, candidates who appeared for the examination can check the other link here. The scorecards will be available for download from March 10 to July 31, 2026.

Students will be awarded a Common Merit rank or All India Rank which will be prepared on the basis of total marks secured by them in Paper A and Paper B.

How To Download UCEED Result?

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on UCEED 2026 Result. Enter your login credentials and click on Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save them for future reference.

Download Link : IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Result Download Link

UCEED 2026 Result Download Link

Those who clear the examination will be required to appear for the counselling process. The application fees for counselling of BDes admission for applicants of all categories and genders is generally around Rs 4,000 (Rupees Four Thousand only). As per the official website, the fee is non-refundable and nontransferable.

UCEED 2026 Result: Result Available For Five Years

Students must note that the institute will not issued any hard copies of the merit rank, while the digital copies will remain available for up to five years of their issue date. The rank alone does not ensure candidate's eligibilty for admission to a Bachelor's of Design programme.

The entrance examination was held in two parts. Part A consisted of objective-based questions with numerical answer type, multiple choice and multiple selection questions. Part B of UCEED tested drawing and design ability, while Part B of CEED assessed drawing and writing skills.

UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations were held on January 18, 2026 at the examination centres. These examinations are conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design, Master of Design and Doctor of Philosophy programmes.