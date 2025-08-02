IIT Bombay Student From Delhi Jumps To Death From Hostel Terrace

A 26-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the student, identified as Rohit Sinha from Delhi, jumped from the terrace of the institute's hostel at around 2.30am. He was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Another student who lives in the same hostel told police that he was talking over the phone on the terrace when he saw Sinha jump, the sources said.

The student was pursuing a course in Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science and was in his fourth year.

A case has been registered at Powai Police Station and a probe is underway. There was no immediate statement from the institute at the time of filing this report.

