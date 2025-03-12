IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay Among Top 50 In QS World Rankings For Electrical And Electronic Engineering

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and IIT Bombay have secured spots among the top 50 institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2025 for Electrical and Electronic Engineering. IIT Delhi is ranked 47th, while IIT Bombay holds the 50th position. Last year, IIT Delhi was ranked 45th.

IIT Bombay has an overall score of 76.9, with an employer reputation score of 79.8. IIT Delhi, on the other hand, has an overall score of 76.5 and employer reputation score of 82.9.



The following are the top ranked institutions that were featured in the QS Rankings 2025 for Electrical and Electronic Engineering in India :

47: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

50: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

78: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

84: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Chennai

92: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

136: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

151-200: Anna University, Chennai

151-200: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

151-200: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

151-200: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

251-300: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani



301-350: SRM Institute of Science and Technology,

Chennai

401-450: Chandigarh University, Mohali

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retains its top spot, followed by Stanford University in second place and the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) in third. The rankings feature 550 universities worldwide, with the US dominating the top three positions.

In Asia, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has surpassed the National University of Singapore (NUS) to become the region's top university for electrical and electronic engineering. In Europe, the University of Cambridge remains the leading institution in this field.

