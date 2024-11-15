IIT Delhi Graduates India's Most Employable, Shows Global Survey

Ten Indian universities have featured in the Global Employability University Rankings (GEURS) 2025, with IIT Delhi ranked at number 28 out of 250. It is followed by Indian Institute of Science or IISc (rank 47), IIT Bombay (rank 60), IIT Kharagpur (rank 141) and IIM Ahmedabad (rank 160). The rankings mean these institutes produce most employable graduates. Other Indian institutes in the list are IIT Madras (rank 214), University of Delhi (rank 219), Amity University (rank 225), Anna University (rank 237) and Bangalore University (249).

Though IIT Delhi has registered a slight dip, it is still attracting the attention of international employers. The rankings are based on the feedback given by employers.

GEURS rankings are produced by data from French consultancy firm Emerging. It shows that employers want graduates who have undertaken some form of work experience.

In terms of overall rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) maintained their top two positions.

Top 10 of the 20 positions went to universities and higher education institutes (HEIs) in the US and the UK. Historically, the number of US universities have been declining in the GEURS rankings, but this year, the number has stabilised.

The top 250 universities, according to the rankings, are spread across 42 countries. Employers voted for institutions both within their own country and globally, reflecting their international recruitment practices.

When it comes to Asia, the GEURS ranking has 52 institutions among the top 250, three more than last year.