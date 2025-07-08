IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Programme On AI In Healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in partnership with TeamLease Edtech, has announced a new online executive programme focused on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare. Aimed at professionals in medicine, technology, and data science, the six-month course is set to begin on November 1, 2025, with applications open until July 31, 2025.

This programme is designed to help doctors, engineers, data analysts, and med-tech entrepreneurs learn how AI can be used to improve patient care, public health systems, hospital operations, and diagnostics. Participants do not need prior experience in AI or coding to apply.

Classes will be held online on weekends, and the course includes hands-on projects, expert guidance from IIT Delhi faculty, and real-world clinical data. Participants will also work on a capstone project mentored by experts from IIT Delhi and AIIMS.

Key Highlights

Course Duration: 6 months (November 1, 2025 - May 2, 2026)

Mode: Online

Fee: Rs 1,20,000 + 18% GST (Payable in two installments)

Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2025

Programme Type: eVIDYA

Course Modules Include

Basics of AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

Analysis of Healthcare and Clinical Big Data

Predictive Analytics and AI Models

AI Automation in Healthcare

Public Health & Population Analytics

Real-world tools and 10+ case studies

Capstone Project & Industry Roundtables

Learning Outcomes

Learn to apply AI in diagnostics, treatment, and healthcare automation

Work with real clinical data like EMRs, imaging, genomics, and IoT sensors

Build, evaluate, and deploy AI models using industry standards like FHIR and DICOM

Solve real healthcare challenges under expert mentorship

Admissions are currently open. For more details and to apply, interested candidates can visit the official IIT Delhi Continuing Education Programme (CEP) portal.