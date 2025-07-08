IIT Delhi Launches Online Executive Programme On AI In Healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in partnership with TeamLease Edtech, has announced a new online executive programme focused on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare. Aimed at professionals in medicine, technology, and data science, the six-month course is set to begin on November 1, 2025, with applications open until July 31, 2025.
This programme is designed to help doctors, engineers, data analysts, and med-tech entrepreneurs learn how AI can be used to improve patient care, public health systems, hospital operations, and diagnostics. Participants do not need prior experience in AI or coding to apply.
Classes will be held online on weekends, and the course includes hands-on projects, expert guidance from IIT Delhi faculty, and real-world clinical data. Participants will also work on a capstone project mentored by experts from IIT Delhi and AIIMS.
Key Highlights
Course Duration: 6 months (November 1, 2025 - May 2, 2026)
Mode: Online
Fee: Rs 1,20,000 + 18% GST (Payable in two installments)
Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2025
Programme Type: eVIDYA
Course Modules Include
- Basics of AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning
- Analysis of Healthcare and Clinical Big Data
- Predictive Analytics and AI Models
- AI Automation in Healthcare
- Public Health & Population Analytics
- Real-world tools and 10+ case studies
- Capstone Project & Industry Roundtables
Learning Outcomes
- Learn to apply AI in diagnostics, treatment, and healthcare automation
- Work with real clinical data like EMRs, imaging, genomics, and IoT sensors
- Build, evaluate, and deploy AI models using industry standards like FHIR and DICOM
- Solve real healthcare challenges under expert mentorship
Admissions are currently open. For more details and to apply, interested candidates can visit the official IIT Delhi Continuing Education Programme (CEP) portal.