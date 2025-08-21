Zero Loopholes: Revolutionary AI-Powered Smartphone Blocks Nude Content For Children

A new smartphone designed specifically for children has been launched, using advanced AI to automatically block nude images from being seen, shared, or taken. This innovation offers an alternative to basic 'brick' phones, providing safe access to social media and messaging with strong parental controls.

The device, called the HMD Fuse, was developed by Finnish tech company Human Mobile Devices (HMD), also known for making Nokia phones. It is available through Vodafone and has presently UK government backing. The phone introduces a new category of child-focused smartphones, prioritising safety without removing useful features.

One of its key tools is HarmBlock+, a built-in safety system that uses artificial intelligence to prevent the viewing or sharing of inappropriate content across all apps, including those used via VPNs. The company says this tool is tamper-proof and does not collect personal data.

The phone starts as a basic model and can grow with the child, gradually unlocking new features when approved by parents or guardians. Richard Pursey, founder of SafeToNet, said this innovation marks a turning point in protecting children online, calling the HMD Fuse the first "pornography-incompatible" smartphone.

"This is a line in the sand. HarmBlock+ can't be removed, tricked, or worked around. It doesn't collect personal data. It just protects every time, across every app, including VPNs, with zero loopholes," he said. "We are seeing a rise in peer-to-peer online abuse and child exploitation. This is the first and only AI to stop that. In essence, we have made the HMD Fuse pornography incompatible."

This development comes as new research highlights growing concerns. A Vodafone survey found that 1 in 5 secondary school students aged 11-17 have been pressured to share explicit images. Many faced emotional distress, with 36% feeling immediate regret and 28% experiencing anxiety about where the images might end up. Shockingly, 63% said their images had been shared without consent, and over a quarter had seen explicit images of classmates through others' devices.

The study also revealed that 17% of these image requests came from adults pretending to be peers, adding another layer of risk for young people online.