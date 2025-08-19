Our IITs Will Be Bedrock Of A Self-Reliant India: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 17 interacted with undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students, as well as innovators and researchers, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He encouraged them to bring forward their innovative ideas, tackle pressing challenges, and persevere until India achieves self-reliance in every sphere.

He stated that the government is ready to support India's innovators and researchers in shaping a brighter future for the next generations and in establishing India as a global hub of solutions. The minister underscored the crucial role of IITs in building a self-reliant nation.

During the interaction, Mr Pradhan highlighted the importance of self-reliance in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address this year. He noted that the present moment offers a unique opportunity to emphasise the need for achieving self-reliance, mobilise collective action to advance national priorities, and realise the vision of a 'Samriddh Bharat' by 2047.

"Our IITs will be the bedrock of a self-reliant India. Backed by the unwavering support of Prime Minister Modi, our talented Yuva Shakti will redefine technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to build a 'Samriddh and self-reliant Bharat,'" he said.

He added, "I am confident that the talent, tenacity, and resolve of our youth, combined with the pursuit of self-reliance, will strengthen India's technological and economic sovereignty."

The minister engaged with students on their dreams, aspirations, research areas, technological challenges, and perspectives on the opportunities outlined by the Prime Minister. He also shared his views on enhancing capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation.

Mr Pradhan expressed confidence that IIT Delhi, through its students and faculty, will continue to play a leading role in developing technologies and solutions of global relevance.