IIT Delhi Records 1,275 Placement Offers As Of December 25, Over 35 International Jobs

IIT Delhi Placements 2025: The placement season at IIT Delhi this year has been highly encouraging. By December 2025, students at the institute have received a total of 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs). More than 1,140 individual students have already been placed, while over 300 PPOs have been secured so far-reflecting an increase of more than 33 percent compared to last year.

Amid the ongoing placement season, the Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Delhi continues to witness a steady stream of interviews, presentations, and offers. Several leading national and international companies have made double-digit offers this year. These include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, American Express, Barclays, Deutsche India, EY, EY Parthenon, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Wells Fargo, Oracle, PayU, Meesho, Bajaj Auto Technology, Schlumberger, Squarepoint Capital, among others.

Beyond India, IIT Delhi students have also seen strong demand in the global job market. So far, more than 35 international offers have been made. These opportunities have come from reputed companies based in countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the placement season, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), Prof. Naresh V. Datla, said:

"This year, the placement environment at IIT Delhi has been strong and encouraging. The consistent performance of our students reflects their academic strength, their ability to adapt to changing circumstances, and their industry readiness. We thank our recruiting partners for their trust and congratulate our students for their hard work and determination."

OCS Co-Professor-in-Charge Prof. Suresh Neelakantan added that more companies are expected to visit the campus in the upcoming phases.

According to him, "OCS is continuously strengthening collaborations with companies across various sectors and job roles. We are hopeful that even better opportunities will be available to students in the next phase."

The placement season for the academic session 2025-26 at IIT Delhi will continue until the end of May. OCS is preparing to invite more companies in the coming days, which is expected to further expand opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.