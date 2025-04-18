IIT Delhi Placements 2025: Students Receive Highest Unique Offers

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have received the highest number of unique job offers in the ongoing placement season this year. The undergraduate (UG) students at IIT Delhi have secured to date around 850 unique offers. The number of offers are expected to further increase as the placement season is still continuing.



In 2024, students at IIT Delhi had received 781 offers, in 2023 around 768 offers and in 2022 around 712 offers were received.



Who are the recruiters

Recruiters with double-digit offers to UG students on campus this year so far include American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Private Limited, Deutsche India Pvt. Ltd., Google, Graviton Research Capital, Meesho, Microsoft, Oracle, PayU, Squarepoint Capital, and Texas Instruments.



Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corp.Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, Indian Oil Corporation of India, and the Centre for Development of Telematics also hired UG students.



The students have also received over international offers from organisations across multiple global regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



According to an exit survey conducted by the Institute, about 30 per cent of students who graduated in 2024 chose diverse career options (self-employment/start-up/entrepreneurship 7 per cent, higher studies 6 per cent, and competitive examinations for civil/engineering services and others 17 per cent.

