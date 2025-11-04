PM Modi Lauds Record Surge In Indian Universities Featured In QS Asia Rankings 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the sharp rise in the number of Indian institutions featured in the QS Asia University Rankings over the past decade. In a post on X, he wrote, "Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our Government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation. We are also building institutional capacities in this sector by enabling more educational institutions across India."

India's representation in the QS Asia University Rankings has grown more than tenfold, from 24 institutions in 2016 to 294 in 2026, marking a 1,125 per cent increase. This reflects a decade of sustained growth in research output, innovation, and institutional expansion. Whereas China recorded a 273 per cent increase over the same period.

The surge comes as India completes five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy's emphasis on research-led education, interdisciplinarity, and internationalisation has contributed to stronger institutional capacity and expanded collaborative opportunities in higher education.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026 - released on Tuesday by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, feature the largest cohort to date, with 1,529 universities from 25 higher education systems. Of these, 558 are new entrants.

For the 2026 cycle, China (Mainland) reclaims the top spot as the most represented system with 395 universities, followed by India with 294.

The University of Hong Kong leads the 2026 Asia rankings, overtaking Peking University, which now stands second. Singapore's National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) share the third spot.

Matteo Quacquarelli, Vice President, Strategy & Analytics at QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said India's performance underscores its growing research ecosystem.

"India's remarkable rise in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation in research productivity, innovation, and institutional capacity. As India marks five years since the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its impact is becoming increasingly evident," he said.

"India dominates the Papers per Faculty indicator, a sign of strengthening research output. At QS, we remain committed to providing trusted data and insights that empower universities, policymakers, and students to navigate this evolving higher education landscape," he added.

India Highlights

294 institutions ranked, with 137 new entries - India's highest-ever increase in a single cycle

Seven institutions in Asia's top 100, 20 in the top 200

IIT Delhi remains India's top performer at joint 59th

India leads Asia in Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhD

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal ranks #1 in Asia for research productivity (Papers per Faculty)

19 universities achieve their best-ever position, including Chandigarh University, BITS Pilani, Shoolini University, and OP Jindal Global University

A decade ago, only three Indian institutions outperformed 90% of Asian peers; in 2026, the number has risen to 11

Among top Asian performers, Hong Kong SAR dominates with The University of Hong Kong at No 1, followed by other leading Hong Kong institutions in the top 10.