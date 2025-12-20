Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 25 Assam Students On Brahmaputra Cruise

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 25 meritorious students from Assam on December 21 as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 programme. The 40-minute interaction will take place aboard the tourism cruise vessel MV Charaidew on the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

The initiative aims to reduce examination-related stress and encourage students to speak openly about academics, career aspirations, and mental well-being. The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin the day at around 8 am with the student interaction.



Following the session, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Shaheed Smarak at Boragaon in Guwahati. The recently inaugurated memorial is dedicated to over 800 martyrs of the Assam agitation.



Around noon, the Prime Minister will travel to Namrup and Dibrugarh. In Namrup, he will lay the foundation stone for the Assam Valley Fertilizer project. Officials said the required land for the project has been approved, and the fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within three to four years. The Prime Minister will later return to Delhi from Dibrugarh.

Student Representation

The selected students hail from Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sribhumi, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nalbari districts.

They represent government, residential, and private schools, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, PM Shri schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Don Bosco institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and other state-run schools.



Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually to help students cope with examination pressure and promote a balanced approach to learning and mental health.

Participation Highlights: PPC 2026 (So Far)

Total participants: 1,54,33,285

Students: 1,43,40,916

Teachers: 9,41,515

Parents: 1,50,854

How To Register For PPC 2026

Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, are eligible to participate in PPC 2026. All participants will receive a participation certificate. Students can register either through self-participation or via teacher login.

Interested candidates can register on the official Pariksha Pe Charcha portal using their name and phone number. Registrations for PPC 2026 will close on January 11, 2026.

Feature Your Question In PPC 2026

Participants will be shortlisted through a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition conducted on the MyGov portal until January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform for students, teachers, and parents to submit their questions, some of which may be featured during the programme.

The interactive session between the Prime Minister, students, teachers, and parents is scheduled to be held in January 2026.