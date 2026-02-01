PM Modi Unveils New Name Of Punjab's Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport here as Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

The prime minister reached the Adampur airport at around 3.45 pm from Delhi following the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament.

Modi would also be visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan here on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

ये हमारे लिए सौभाग्य और गौरव की बात है कि आज संत रविदास जयंती के पावन अवसर पर एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया गया है। अब पंजाब के आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट को ‘श्री गुरु रविदास महाराज जी' एयरपोर्ट के नाम से जाना जाएगा। ये हम सबके लिए अत्यंत खुशी का दिन है। ये श्री गुरु रविदास महाराज जी के… pic.twitter.com/WN7ghWfN5w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the PM virtually inaugurated the terminal building of the Halwara airport in Ludhiana, which will further advance aviation infrastructure in Punjab.

Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region.

The airport's terminal building project is a Rs 54.67-crore joint venture between the Punjab government and the Airports Authority of India.

On the occasion, Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other dignitaries were present at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

Tight security arrangements have been made for PM Modi's Jalandhar visit.

The operationalisation of Halwara airport's terminal building is expected to enhance air connectivity in the region significantly, providing a boost to industrial activity, tourism, healthcare, and education, and thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Punjab, officials said.

Earlier, the airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-sized aircraft. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger planes, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, the officials said.

Aligned with Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.

The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.

The terminal building at Halwara, having built up area of 2,000 square metres with associated apron and other infrastructure has been developed at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore, with a peak-hour capacity of about 300 passengers and an annual handling capability of up to two lakh passengers.

The air connectivity from Ludhiana has been one of the major demands of the city-based industrialists who either have to take flights from Delhi, Chandigarh or Amritsar.

