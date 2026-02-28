Harvard University Apologises Over 'Insensitive' Image On Sanskrit Program

Harvard University has apologised after a social media post by its Department of South Asian Studies, linked to its Sanskrit program, faced backlash from sections of the Hindu community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the department said it "deeply regrets the posting of an insensitive image in relation to our Sanskrit program". It added that the department has a long history of teaching Sanskrit and remains committed to the language and the intellectual and cultural traditions associated with it.

The statement also said internal processes around social media are being reviewed. "We are reviewing our internal social media process to ensure future posts more accurately reflect the mission and values of the Department," it noted.

The department also clarified that the post was unrelated to the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, describing it as a separate entity within the university.

What's the controversy?

The controversy began after an image used to promote the department's Elementary Sanskrit course drew online ire. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group representing the Hindu community of North America, alleged that the artwork portrayed Sanskrit and Hinduism in a negative light and described the post as "Hinduphobic".

The artwork in question -- titled Master of Puppets -- was created by Indian artist Anirudh Sainath under the brand Molee Art, according to a few social media users. The piece drew on themes from the Mahabharata and depicted Krishna's Ras Leela, claimed netizens.

CoHNA has welcomed the department's apology, calling it a rare instance of a university department formally expressing regret over such concerns. In posts on X, the group said it was encouraged to see respect shown towards Sanskrit, "an ancient language that has influenced civilisations across the world".

On its website, Harvard describes 'Classical Sanskrit' as a language that shaped intellectual and cultural life across South Asia for nearly three millennia. It notes that the language has been called "the language of the gods" and that major literary, philosophical and scientific works were composed in it.

Notably, Harvard's Department of South Asian Studies offers Sanskrit courses at elementary, intermediate and advanced levels. Course material includes epic texts such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, along with philosophical and literary writings. The introductory course description tells students that Sanskrit is "easier than you think" and says that by the end of the academic year they would be able to read texts like the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita with the help of a dictionary.