Comedian Samay Raina's Emotional Reaction On Receiving Eminem-Signed Merchandise Is Viral

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, known for his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent,' recently received an incredible gift from a fan: personally signed Eminem merchandise. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Raina shared his excitement in a recent video podcast, expressing his deep appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.

In the video, Samay and his friend Balraj Singh Ghai, who is also a fellow panellist on India's Got Latent, were seen discussing a gift brought by one of the show's subscribers. While Balraj was busy unwrapping the package, Samay asked if it was official merchandise. Balraj then explained, "There was someone who came on the show yesterday, a pilot, who went out of his way to get this gift. He told me, 'Please give it to Samay. It's very expensive. Don't give it to anyone else,'" leaving Samay visibly shocked and surprised.

See the video here:

Indian YouTuber Samay Raina received 'The Death of Slim Shady' merch SIGNED BY EMINEM, gifted by a subscriber. 😳🔥



Samay is a known huge Eminem fan. pic.twitter.com/Hy6KLp2N1M — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) January 4, 2025

Curious about the fan's identity, Samay asked for more details. Balraj revealed a marker and explained that it was used by none other than rapper-songwriter Eminem to sign the merchandise. Samay, overjoyed, proudly displayed the signed t-shirt and cap on camera, struggling to believe his luck. "I just got merchandise that was signed by Eminem!" he exclaimed.

The video has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media. While some viewers were amazed by the fan's thoughtful gesture, others were sceptical of its authenticity.

One user commented, "Jealous and happy for him at the same time. I hope I get a chance like this someday!"

Another user commented, "Love it. Worldwide baby."

"Damnn so lucky brother," the third user wrote on X.