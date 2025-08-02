UP Woman Plots Husband's Murder, Her Brothers Hire Goons. Then A Twist

In a life-saving twist, a man was rescued from a jungle after an alleged murder attempt by his in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. Rajiv, who worked as a doctor's assistant, was found with his hands and legs broken and taken to a hospital by a stranger.

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area. His wife, Sadhana, had allegedly planned the murder and convinced her five brothers - including Bhagwan Das, Premraj, Harish, and Laxman - to hire some goons to carry out the killing.

On July 21 night, a total of 11 people attacked Rajiv at his house. They broke his hand and both his legs. The plan was to bury him alive. They carried him to a forest in the CB Ganj area and dug a pit to bury him. But fate had other plans. Before they could bury him, a stranger arrived at the spot, forcing the accused to abandon their plan and run.

Rajiv was left behind, in pain, his bones were broken. He couldn't hardly scream for help. But the stranger spotted him and called an ambulance. The victim was taken to a private hospital. He survived - and is now undergoing treatment.

A case has been filed after Rajiv's father, Netram, lodged a complaint against his daughter-in-law and her brothers, alleging they wanted to kill his son. He has demanded the arrest of the attackers and that strict action be taken against them.

Rajiv works as a personal assistant for a doctor at Bareilly's Navodaya Hospital. He got married to Sadhna in 2009, and the couple has two children: Yash, 14, and Luv, 8, both study in a private school. He had a house in the village, but he and his wife lived in the city, said his father, claiming that he had rented the city accommodation since his wife didn't want to stay in the village.