Samay Raina Gives Written Apology To Women's Panel Over Sexist Remarks

Comedian Samay Raina, who appeared before the National Commission for Women over his alleged offensive and sexist remarks during his show 'India's Got Latent', has submitted a written apology to the panel today.

Mr Raina expressed regret for his remarks, and the Chairperson of the Commission, Vijaya Rahatkar, told the comedian that it is important to maintain respect and sensitivity toward women in public forums. She asked Mr Raina to refrain from making such a statement.

His appearance before the panel follows repeated summonses issued since February. Raina and five other influencers did not attend the original hearing on February 17, citing travel and security-related constraints. The NCW rescheduled the hearing, giving them time to return to India and appear in person.

The row started when sexist remarks were made at India's Got Lalent - a YouTube-based reality show hosted by Samay Raina. YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as 'BeerBiceps', made distasteful comments about parents and sex on Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The remarks sparked massive outrage, leading to multiple complaints against the social media personality.

Today, Samay Raina and other influencers appeared in the Supreme Court over their remarks against people with disability. Mr Raina and five others were appearing in a case that sought action against them. The remarks were made on the same show.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi today heard a case related to stand-up comics and podcasters, including Samay Raina, who are in trouble for controversial remarks in their shows. The influencers have been asked to respond to a petition that flagged their objectionable remarks on persons with disabilities. Sources said the court has taken serious note of these remarks.

The top court also asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, to prepare social media guidelines that balance freedom of speech and expression and rights of others.