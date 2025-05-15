Samay Raina Shares Heartfelt Note, Raises Toast With Apoorva Mukhija After 'India's Got Latent' Row

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Comedian Samay Raina returns to Instagram after months away. He announces a major international tour starting on June 5. His posts include personal moments with friends and family.

Comedian Samay Raina, who found himself at the centre of controversy earlier this year, has made a comeback on Instagram - and announced a major international tour.

Raina, 27, known for hosting the YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent, had stayed off social media since February after an FIR was filed against him and others over alleged vulgar content in one of the show's episodes. He was also summoned by police for questioning in connection with the case.

On May 14, the comedian returned to Instagram, posting a reel and a series of stories featuring close friends and family. In a major update for fans, Raina revealed that he will be touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, starting June 5.

Among the Instagram Stories was a candid photo of Raina raising a toast with fellow content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid. Mukhija was also named in the FIR and had appeared in the same controversial episode.

Raina's Stories offered a glimpse into his life over the past few months - from meals with comedian Gursimran Khamba and a gym session, to a video call with his parents and a meeting with Tanmay Bhat. The photos were posted without captions, but were soon followed by an emotional message.

"Aaj kuch zyaada hi storyiaan daaldi (Posted quite a few stories today)," he wrote. "Bohot ghutan si thi yaar, kya bataau, kaafi nikaal diya ek saath hi (I had been feeling suffocated, finally let a lot of it out at once)."

In a heartfelt message to his supporters, Raina added, "I love you all. I'm so happy to be experiencing all this love. I can't wait to see you guys in my shows abroad and in India. I'm so grateful to all of you."

Raina's return comes at a time when Indian comedians continue to navigate the complex intersection of free expression, public sentiment, and legal scrutiny.