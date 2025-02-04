Did Samay Raina Really Joke About Rekha On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> 16? Here Is What We Know

If you have not come across videos of comedian Samay Raina's playful chat with Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram, you must be living under a rock. The comedian recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Bhuvan Bam, Tanmay Bhat and Kamiya Jani.

A viral clip from the episode shows Samay Raina cracking a joke about veteran actress Rekha. In the now-viral clip, Samay asks Amitabh Bachchan, “What is the similarity between you and a circle?” To this, the legendary actor says, “Kya? [What]” Without wasting a second, Samay replies, “Aap dono k pass Rekha [line] nahi hai. [Neither of you has a Rekha].” The joke leaves both Big B and Tanmay Bhat in splits.

So did Samay Raina really crack a joke about Rekha? Well, not quite! According to a News18 report, “the video has been doctored.” The report stated that Samay's voice and lip movements were edited. After watching it carefully, you can notice that a glitch appears when he starts talking. The rest of the clip is stitched together from actual footage, making it seem real.

Keeping aside this fake footage, Samay Raina and Amitabh Bachchan shared plenty of LOL moments on the show. Samay joked, "Main yaha ek hi karan se aaya hu aur woh karan ye hai ki aapne mera ek bhi kaam nahi dekha hai. Agar aapne mera ek bhi kaam dekh liya hota sir, toh aaj ‘Lifeline' Sony waalo ko laagi hoti. [I am here for one reason only – because you have not seen any of my work. If you had, Sir, today the ‘Lifeline' would have been for the Sony team.]"

In another fun moment, Samay Raina joked that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandmother's crush. He humorously shared that he once got beaten up badly after disguising himself as Big B and trying to enter his bungalow, Jalsa.

Samay Raina is known for his sharp comic timing and quirky comebacks. The comedian has won Comicstaan 2 and Comedy Premium League. Currently, he is making waves with his YouTube show India's Got Latent.