Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated Team India's Win Against England With An Outdoor Dinner

As Team India won the fifth and final T20I match against England on Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan headed out to celebrate the iconic win. The destination? South Indian delicacies at the popular eatery Madras Cafe in Mumbai.

The father-son duo were at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to watch the match live. After the win, they headed over to the cafe for a scrumptious dinner, photos and videos of which have gone viral on social media.

For the match, Amitabh Bachchan wore a white hoodie and black pants, while Abhishek wore the India jersey.

As soon as they stepped outside, they were surrounded by fans who wanted to take a picture with them.

Watch the video here:

Coming back to the match, earlier, photos of Amitabh and Abhishek seated among the spectators also surfaced on the internet. Along with the Bachchans, other celebs like Aamir Khan, Rajeev Shukla, Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy, and others were also present at the stadium.

Check out the photos here:

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajeev Shukla, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Rishi Sunak, Manoj Badale, Narayana Murthy, Amir Khan nd his family & many other influencers were in stadium like always #INDvsENG



Wankhede 🏟️ is truly a blessed nd Best Stadium 🌟 pic.twitter.com/aKUcXtO1Jm — 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡⚡ (@KrishnaKunj_17) February 2, 2025

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Abhishek, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan.

