Operation Sindoor: "Justice Has Been Served," Ranveer Allahbadia Applauds The Indian Army

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia commented on India's military actions in Pakistan. India attacked terrorist camps after a deadly attack in Pahalgam last month. Allahbadia emphasized the role of the ISI and Pakistan military in terrorism.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has reacted to Indian military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. India attacked nine terrorist camps early on Wednesday following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia wrote, "Jai Hind. Justice has been served, thanks to our armed forces. Created 50+ podcasts with military veterans & geopolitical analysts. All the guests pointed towards one truth. The ISI & the Pakistani military are involved in ALL the terror attacks that took place in J&K over the years. Our enemy is not the average Pakistani. It is Pakistani terrorists & more importantly, Pakistani military leaders and the ISI."

Instagram/Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia added, "We're looking at the possibility of war at this stage. Nobody on either side of the border wanted the conflict to reach this point. But it's not just about Pahalgam now. It's about years of 'trying to bleed India through a 1000 cuts' (Said by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former PM & President of Pakistan). The greatest enemy of Ind-Pak peace is the ISI & Pak Military. But both these enemies of peace will now be taught a brutal lesson. Prayers up for our troops."

Operation Sindoor came weeks after the terrorist attack on the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

The Indian Air Force, on Wednesday, targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistani airspace.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," the official statement said.