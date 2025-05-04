Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals Diamond Play Button After Hitting 10 Million YouTube Subscribers: "Dream Big"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranveer Allahbadia celebrated reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers. He shared his 10-year journey in a video featuring key moments and struggles. The video includes his recent controversy over remarks on India's Got Talent.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, shared a video on Instagram showcasing his YouTube Diamond Play Button, awarded for reaching 10 million subscribers. The video highlighted his decade-long journey, featuring memorable moments, the struggles along the way and podcast episodes with notable Indian personalities.

The celebratory video traced his 10-year journey as a content creator. From humble beginnings to podcasting with India's top names, the video chronicled his rise. In a proud moment, he unveiled the Diamond Play Button from beneath a tablecloth, a long-awaited symbol of success.

He captioned it, "A kid from Wadala dreamt of this day. Dream BIG. Thank you for the last 10 years."

Watch the video here:

The clip also touched upon the recent controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Talent'. During the show, Allahbadia made remarks that sparked widespread outrage and prompted severe criticism. His remarks on the show were deemed obscene and vulgar, and multiple FIRS were filed against him across the country.

The Supreme Court intervened, granting Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but criticising his comments as "vulgar" and "embarrassing to society". The court later allowed him to resume his podcast, provided he maintains "morality and decency" in his content. Allahbadia issued a public apology, calling his remarks a "lapse of judgment" and promising to use his platform more responsibly.

In another post, he showcased his YouTube awards - Silver, Gold, and Diamond Play Buttons - with a humble caption: "easy".

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is a popular Indian YouTuber, podcaster, and entrepreneur. He has built a massive following by creating content around fitness, fashion, finance, motivation, and self-development, resonating with the Indian youth. Allahbadia's achievements include being featured in Forbes Asia's 30 under 30 in 2022 and winning several awards for his content. He hosts "The Ranveer Show", India's top-ranked podcast on Spotify, featuring influential personalities. As the co-founder of Monk Entertainment and founder of BeerBiceps Media World Private Limited, Allahbadia has established himself as a successful entrepreneur.