"Comedy Not My Forte": YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises After Row

Amid the massive row over his crass remarks at a roast show, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his comments and said "comedy is not my forte" and that "it wasn't cool". The 31-year-old posted an apology message on X with the caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry." In the video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Mr Allahbadia said he had been flooded with questions asking if he planned to use his platform in this way. "Obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.

"The podcast is watched by people of all ages, I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever disrespect," the podcaster said.

I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Mr Allahbadia said his learning from the experience has been that he needed to use his platform better. "I promise to just get better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the social media influencer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

A video of the remark went viral and social media users panned Allahbadia for his crass remark. Multiple police complaints were filed against him. Politicians cutting across party lines criticised the podcaster, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers.

Among those to criticise him was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said.