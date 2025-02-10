Ranveer Allahbadia: The YouTuber Who Has Sparked Outrage With His Remark

Podcaster-YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as "BeerBiceps" on YouTube, is facing flak for an inappropriate question he asked on comedian Samay Raina's show.

During the latest episode of India's Got Latent, Mr Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"



A clip of the remark went viral, with many social media users slamming Mr Allahbadia for making such an inappropriate comment.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a digital content creator, entrepreneur, and podcast host. He was recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering.

He is the founder of BeerBiceps Media World Pvt. Ltd. He has over 6 billion views across 12 YouTube channels and is the host of The Ranveer Show. His main channel, BeerBiceps, shares interviews with entrepreneurs, Bollywood stars, and athletes. He runs Ranveer Allahbadia (Hindi), bringing The Ranveer Show to a Hindi-speaking audience. In September 2024, his YouTube channels, including BeerBiceps, were hacked and renamed "Tesla," with all his content replaced by old Elon Musk and Donald Trump event streams.

Beyond YouTube, he has co-founded multiple ventures, including Monk-E (a talent management agency), BigBrainco (a YouTube channel), Level Supermind (a self-help app), and BeerBiceps SkillHouse (offering courses in podcasting and video editing), as per his LinkedIn.

Ranveer Allahbadia has been involved in multiple controversies over the years. In 2021, he was criticised for a sexist tweet suggesting that women wearing kurtis would bring men "to their knees." In July 2023, during a podcast with advocate J Sai Deepak, he asked which individuals should leave India, leading Mr Deepak to name journalists and historians, which sparked outrage. Mr Allahbadia refused to take the video down. In April 2024, he was criticised for platforming an unverified claim on The Ranveer Show about a village in Malappuram, Kerala, enforcing Islamic law.

Mr Allahbadia, is often trolled for his recurring podcast question, "Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?" (Do you think about death?), had a near-death experience himself last year. While in Goa with his girlfriend, he reportedly almost drowned and claimed to have narrowly escaped death.