Ranveer Allahbadia Row Widens, Cops Charge Guests, Hosts From Other Episodes

A day after Assam police filed a case against Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, it was the turn of Maharashtra. The state's cyber cell unit filed a case against not just the 31-year-old but all the people involved from Episode 1 to 6 of "India's Got Latent" - including guests. Sources said altogether, action has been taken against 40-odd people.

The process of sending notices to everyone has been started. Everyone will be called to record their statements, the cyber cell has said.

Three different groups and people had filed police complaints against the Youtuber in Maharashtra over his crass comment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also among those who criticised him.

"I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said.

During his appearance on the "India's Got Latent" show, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, had asked a question to a contestant that he copied from a recent episode of OG Crew's Truth or Drink.

But the question -- "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever" - had shocked the participants and triggered a massive row.

Yesterday, Allahbadia issued an apology in a video message on X. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he had said.