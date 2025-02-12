Vir Das Attacks Mainstream Media Amid Row Over Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks

Comedian and actor Vir Das is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding 'India's Got Latent', the show, featuring host Samay Raina and guest judges Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, which has come under fire over remarks made on its platform.

The row began when Mr Allahbadia, the BeerBiceps Guy, asked a question to a contestant on the roast show. He asked the female contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark sparked uproar. Following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Mr Allahbadia.

"The audience is always welcome to debate what good comedy is," Mr Das wrote. "A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either way, the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process."

Mr Das then shifted his focus to the role of traditional media in the controversy. He alleged that mainstream media outlets, which he described as "irrelevant" and "bordering extinction," were using the controversy to target new digital platforms.

"But we are also watching a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets millions more views, longer interviews, and far more impact than their bloated studios and fat salary at 1 per cent of the cost. Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant," he wrote.

"That's also what's happening here. And while they debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news that they should be doing, the questions they should be asking, and who they should be asking them to," Mr Das added.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

The NCW's statement condemned the remarks as "vulgar and offensive," arguing that they violated principles of dignity and respect. The commission announced that a hearing has been scheduled for February 17 to address the issue.

The commission has demanded that all involved parties appear in person at the NCW office in New Delhi on February 17 at 12 pm.

