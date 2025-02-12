"Indian Culture, Family System Degraded": Police Case Against Ranveer Allahbadia

A fresh FIR has been filed against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Apoorva Makhija and comic Samay Raina, among others, amid the massive row over the crass remarks made in India's Got Latent roast show. Mumbai Police filed the fresh FIR based on a complaint that accused the social media influencers of degrading the Indian family system and hurting religious feelings.

The complainant, Sanmati Pandey, has quoted Allahbadia's controversial remark, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". Describing marriage as a religious rite, the complainant has said the podcaster's remarks had insulted his religious beliefs. The YouTuber, the complaint has said, acted with malicious intent.

The complaint also flags a remark by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid in which she spoke of the food habits in Arunachal Pradesh. "People of Arunachal Pradesh eat dog meat even though I have never tasted it. I know because my friends eat it. They even eat their pets at times," the complaint quotes her as saying and adds that such remarks endanger peace in the Northeastern state.

Samay Raina, the complaint says, was part of the jury and the production of the show and also shared videos on social media. The complaint also names YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Sanmati Pandey clarified that his phone number is linked to a YouTube channel that streamed the roast show, but he was not involved in the content creation.

The row over Allahbadia's remarks, which erupted after a video from the show went viral, is showing no sign of dying down. Assam Police, too, have filed a case in this connection and a team from the state has come to Mumbai as part of the probe.

Apoorva Mukhija today visited Khar police station with her lawyer and recorded her statement.

The National Commission for Women has expressed concern over Allahbadia's remarks and summoned him and others linked to the show on February 17. "These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect," the panel said, adding that a hearing has been scheduled on the instructions of chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The Maharashtra cyber cell, too, has filed a case under the IT Act. Reports say that notices are being sent to at least 30 people linked to the show and they would have to appear before the Cyber Cell and record their statements.

The matter has reached the Parliament too. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has flagged the objectionable comments and demanded censorship on OTT platforms. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has said she would raise the matter at a House panel.

Amid the row, Allahbadia has issued an apology. "My comment was not appropriate, and not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry." He said that he had a "lapse in my judgment" and "it was not cool".

The podcaster, who has millions of followers on social media, has lost about 50,000 followers since the row erupted.

Multiple celebrities have spoken out against Allahbadia and said vulgarity was not funny and that it was irresponsible of him to make such a remark without considering its impact on society. Another section, however, has said the outrage over the issue was selective and that law enforcement should instead focus on crime control instead of going after Allahbadia, especially after his apology.