'Not Money, But Dignity': Top Court To Comic Samay Raina On Disability Jokes

The Supreme Court today asked comic Samay Raina to consider hosting a show with those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy to spread awareness about the condition. The court told the comic, who had landed in trouble for his jokes on those suffering from the condition, that they do not want his money, but dignity. Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and wasting.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, who represented an organisation fighting for the interests of those suffering from this condition, said Raina's remarks ridiculed and humiliated affected children. "All these children are accomplished and highly talented. When such comments are made on a platform such as this, it becomes difficult for crowdfunding," she said.

Chief Justice Surya Kant agreed, "One is in Microsoft, one is in Michigan State University, one is a classical singer, another is an Assamese writer and publisher... one is a PhD in Bioinformatics."

"Samay Raina says he deposited Rs 2.50 lakh. But we don't want that. We are here for our dignity," Singh said.

The court then asked the Centre to consider bringing a stringent law to protect persons with disabilities from such offensive remarks. "Why don't you think of a very stringent law which is on the same lines like the SC/ST Act, where there is punishment if you demean them," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Mehta agreed, "Humour cannot be at the cost of someone's dignity."

The court then asked Raina to consider hosting a show for those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. "They don't want your money. They want dignity and respect. Use your platform to show their achievements," the bench said.

The court said Raina and other comics should invite persons with disabilities to these shows, which can be used to generate funds for providing timely treatment to persons with disabilities. The court said it is confident that if the respondents, including Raina, show sincerity about promoting the achievements of persons with disabilities, they too will come on their platforms.

"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear matter the next date. Let such two programmes be held twice a month," the bench said.