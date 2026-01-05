Maduro's Nike Tracksuit Sold Out Hours After His Handcuffed Pics Go Viral

Hours after the United States launched airstrikes on Caracas, images and videos of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - blindfolded and handcuffed - in a grey Nike tracksuit being escorted by US agents spread across social media.

The Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured on allegations of drug trafficking and are now expected to face charges in New York, according to US authorities.

A picture, shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, showed Maduro aboard a US military vessel en route to the United States. The image quickly took off online, and attention zeroed in on Maduro's clothing: a gray Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit with black detailing. The outfit sold out rapidly on Nike's US website in the hours following the release of the images.

Search interest for the term “Nike Tech” surged on Google, while TikTok and Instagram were filled with memes and commentary questioning the choice of clothing during such a high-stakes arrest.

That Maduro Nike Tech Fleece is now a top seller.



The reviews ???? pic.twitter.com/KIUhbvlOv8 — Da Dad (@RogueLeaderLA) January 4, 2026

Son why is Maduro in Nike Tech???? ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Kpna0VJEx6 — ???? (@ALANFROMNYC) January 3, 2026

Maduro got captured in a Nike Tech lol. pic.twitter.com/E1ndJem2r8 — Jack Mac (@JackMac) January 3, 2026

Nicolás Maduro drip Nike Tech pic.twitter.com/BMUwIRPtpe — DEXANFETAMINA (@dexabot) January 3, 2026

The Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit is part of the brand's premium Tech Fleece line, a range known for its lightweight, double-layered fabric designed to retain warmth without bulk. It is made using recycled polyester and finished with contrast panelling and zip detailing. Typically sold as a zip-up hoodie and matching joggers, the set is priced at around $140-$160 (approx Rs 14,500) in the US and is advertised as athleisure wear.

The tracksuit appeared in subsequent videos showing Maduro walking under escort by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents after arriving on American soil.

Following the capture of Maduro, Trump issued fresh warnings to Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, saying she could face consequences “bigger than Maduro” if she fails to cooperate with Washington. Trump said a second US strike on Venezuela remained an option, while insisting the US needed full access to Venezuela's oil and natural resources. Rodriguez, who succeeded Maduro, called for a “balanced and respectful” relationship with the United States.