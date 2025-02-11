Singer B Praak Slams Ranveer Allahbadia, Cancels Podcast Appearance Amid Controversy: "<i>Ye Humara</i> Indian Culture <i>Nahi Hai</i>"

Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate comment on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent sparked a huge uproar on social media.

FIR has been filed against Ranveer and others while the Internet has been slamming him for his "offensive" comment.

Singer B Praak shared a video message on his Instagram profile and criticised the influencer for sending out a wrong message about Indian culture.

B Praak also revealed that he was supposed to appear on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast show. He has cancelled his appearance amid this controversy.

B Praak pointed out in his message that the social media influencers are supposed to promote Indian culture, given the position and power they wield. Instead they are sending out wrong messages in the name of comedy, which will create a "disasterous" example for the future generations.

"I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show," said B Praak.

He went on to add, "Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai. Ye humara culture hi nahi hai. Ap apne parents ke kaun si story bata rahe ho? Ap unki kaun si baatein kar rahe ho? Ye comedy hain? This is not at all comedy. Logo ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana, ye kaun si generation... mereko samajh hi nahi aa raha (This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people, teaching them how to abuse... I fail to understand this generation)."

Take a look at the video he posted here:

During his appearance on the "India's Got Latent" show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The Internet heavily schooled him after the comments went viral and multiple police complaints were filed against him.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

B Praak is known for songs like Teri Mitti, Heer Aasmani, Mann Bharrya.