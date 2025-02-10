Complaint Against Ranveer Allahbadia Over Controversial Remarks On 'India's Got Latent'

A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia among others comedians, over his controversial remarks about parents having sex at comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women's commission, saying the remarks made on the show amounts to disrespecting women and must attract action.

A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The complaint refers to the comics' remarks as vulgar and objectionable statements about women's bodies. The remarks are spreading inappropriate thoughts in the minds of children about their parents, it said.

The accused were seen laughing and using derogatory language to gain popularity and earn money by broadcasting it on YouTube, it added.

The advocates sought the registration of an FIR under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against those who make such controversial statements.

Additionally, commentator Rahul Easwar filed a complaint seeking an FIR, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, against the YouTuber for promoting explicit and indecent content on a public platform without age restrictions.

A BJP functionary, Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, has also filed a complaint with Khar police in Mumbai. He has submitted a video in a pen drive along with the written complaint, an official said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to Allahbadia's remarks, said: "Everyone has the freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Amid the massive row, Allahbadia has apologised for his comments and said "comedy is not my forte" and that "it wasn't cool". The 31-year-old posted an apology message on X with the caption, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry." In the video message, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."