Ranveer Allahbadia's Vulgar Question Was Copied From This International Show

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and podcaster known as BeerBiceps, has sparked controversy following his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During the show, Allahbadia posed two provocative questions to a contestant, leaving both the audience and Raina stunned.

The first question was about the contestant's physical attributes, while the second was even more shocking, involving his parents. Allahbadia asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" The question caught Raina off guard, prompting him to react with surprise, saying "What the f***?"

Although the question generated laughter from the panel and audience, it ignited a heated debate on social media. Many users criticised Allahbadia, labeling him a "perverted creator" and calling for stricter regulation of inappropriate content accessible to underage social media users. Others deemed the question "downright ugly."

However, it has been discovered that Allahbadia did not originate the question. It was borrowed from a recent episode of OG Crew's Truth or Drink, where Sammy Walsh posed a similar question to Alan Fang. Walsh asked, "Would you rather watch your mom and dad have sex every night for the rest of your life or join in one time to make it stop and never have to watch it again?"

The OG Crew is a comedy group co-founded by Walsh, an Australian comedian, alongside Akila, Andrew, Abby, and Alan. Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is a reality show that brings together celebrity judges to rate performers based on their talents. The twist is that contestants must predict their own scores to win.

