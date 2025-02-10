Case Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Others Over Crass Remarks

A police case has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia and others in Assam over the YouTuber's crass comments on comedian Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show that has sparked massive backlash. They have been accused of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in the show.

Besides the 31-year-old podcaster, the others named in the show include Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

While multiple complaints have been filed against the Youtuber, the Assam police were the first off the block to file a case. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted the move.

Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely

1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani

2. Shri Jaspreet Singh

3. Shri Apoorva Makhija

4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia

5. Shri Samay Raina and others

for promoting obscenity and engaging in... — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2025

During his appearance on the "India's Got Latent" show, the social media influencer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

It triggered a huge uproar and multiple police complaints were filed against him.

Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women's commission, saying the remarks made on the show amounts to disrespecting women and must attract action.

Commentator Rahul Easwar filed a complaint seeking an FIR, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. A BJP functionary, Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, has filed a complaint with the Khar police in Mumbai.

Among those to criticise him was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier today, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry".

The "India's Got Latent" show, which allows contestants showcase everything from poetry and magic to comedy, singing, and dancing, has been criticised often for unparliamentary comments.

In the name of banter, the participants are known to have made vulgar remarks about women and differently abled.