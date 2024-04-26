'Wildly Off': Comedian Tanmay Bhatt On Report Claiming His Net Worth Is Rs 665 Crore

An agency suggested Tanmay Bhat's net worth is Rs 665 crore.

Comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat expressed surprise over a recent report claiming his estimated net worth to be Rs 665 crore, thus making him India's wealthiest content creator. The report, issued by a wealth management startup, positioned Bhat ahead of other notable Indian content creators like Bhuvan Bam and Carry Minati.

However, Bhat, formerly the CEO of the comedy group AIB and the creative mind behind Moonshot, refuted the claims, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to assert that the reported figure was "wildly off the mark." He emphasised that the stated amount was inaccurately high.

🤣🤣🤣 I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 23, 2024

Bhat further elaborated on another social media post, which he later deleted, stating that earning Rs 665 crore solely by posting memes on social media was implausible.

Beginning his career as a TV show writer, Bhat co-founded the popular YouTube channel AIB in 2013 alongside Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya. The channel garnered significant popularity for its comedy sketches, spoofs, and parodies. However, Bhat faced numerous controversies, notably during the MeToo Movement in 2018, where he was accused of shielding an employee accused of misconduct, resulting in his removal as AIB's CEO.

The report detailing the net worth of Indian content creators was published by a newspaper. Apart from Bhat, it listed other prominent creators such as Technical Guruji, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Carry Minati, providing insights into their respective financial standings within the industry.