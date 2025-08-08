Lizzo Slams Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Denim Ad In A Fiery New Track

You must be living under a rock if you are still oblivious to the Sydney Sweeney-American Eagle controversy. In short, Sydney turned cover girl for flagship retail brand American Eagle's latest campaign. While the Euphoria star turned heads in a slew of denim avatars, the ad's tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans/genes,” sparked a debate that American Eagle was promoting eugenics.

Now, American rapper Lizzo has taken a dig at Sydney Sweeney, referencing the viral jeans ad. On Wednesday, August 6, the Grammy-winning artist teased her new single titled, I'm Goin' In Till October where she name-dropped Sydney and criticised American Eagle.

In one of the two video snippets she posted on social media, Lizzo can be heard rapping, “No kizzy, he ain't got no business being with me...I got good jeans like I'm Sydney.” In the clip, the 37-year-old wore a thong-resembling torn jeans, seemingly taking a jibe at the ad campaign while hosing down a Porsche.

Just a few days before that, Lizzo addressed the controversy in another video, which opened to a snippet from a Fox News broadcast, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly. In the clip, the commentator supports Sydney Sweeney's ad by declaring, “We're over this woke agenda. We are over the Lizzo's, we are over the Dylan Mulvaneys (transgender influencer). If this were a 300-pound non-binary person, they would be applauding her.”

Lizzo had the perfect response to the statement. When the video cut to her, it showcased the rap icon lounging in head-to-toe denim and suggestively zipping up her jeans, similar to Sydney Sweeney's ad.

In the heavily criticised American Eagle promo, Sydney Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My ‘jeans' are blue.”

