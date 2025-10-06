Vijay Deverakonda's Car Hit By Vehicle On Way To Hyderabad, Actor Escapes Unhurt

Actor Vijay Deverakonda narrowly escaped a road accident on NH-44 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway) in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana earlier today.

Vijay Deverakonda was travelling from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Telangana, when another car hit his vehicle from behind. The car, a Lexus LM350h, was damaged in the accident. However, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Vijay Deverakonda's car

Vijay Was Not Hurt

The other car involved reportedly continued toward Hyderabad without stopping.

His driver has lodged a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Vijay Deverakonda also safely reached Hyderabad after the mishap.

Vijay Deverakonda's Visit To Puttaparthi

On October 3, Vijay Deverakonda and actor Rashmika Mandanna had a hush-hush engagement, with the couple's family members and close friends in attendance.

After the engagement, Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. They were on their way back to Hyderabad when their car was hit by another vehicle.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an engagement ring on Vijay's finger in photos from his visit to Puttaparthi.

Vijay and Rashmika are expected to get married in February 2026, as per sources. The couple has not confirmed their engagement yet.