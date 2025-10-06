Internet Spots Vijay Deverakonda's Ring In His First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna

Days after his hush-hush engagement with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. The Internet was quick to spot his engagement ring.

What's Happening

Vijay Deverakonda was accompanied by his brother Anand Deverakonda during the visit.

In the viral video, Vijay is seen being welcomed with a bouquet. If you take a closer look at the picture, a ring can be spotted on Vijay's ring finger.

The Internet quickly flooded the comments section.

A fan wrote, "Oo myyy gwad I'm crying rn, I was waiting for this for my whole life and now it's happening and I can't stop my tears."

Another fan wrote, "So, it's official."

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3), with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

The actors have not officially announced their engagement or wedding yet.

Speculation was rife as Rashmika shared some pictures in a saree, with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned, "Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can't wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic)."

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple continue to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple were also spotted together on various occasions.

In April this year, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared some happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay shared a bunch of pictures in a similar backdrop, making the buzz stronger.

In terms of work, Rashmika will next star in director Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Thamma opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu film Kingdom.