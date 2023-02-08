Band, Baaja, Bride And Bling: Kiara Advani's Lehenga To Sidharth Malhotra's Jewelry, All Outfit Details Here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their wedding. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Some love stories are meant to be and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is the perfect example of that. The actors found love on a film set and got married in a fairytale setting in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. The wedding festivities began over the weekend. For the wedding, both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore Manish Malhotra outfits for their big day, details of which were shared by the designer on social media. Official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra, who also attended the wedding, shared details of the bride's outfit and revealed that she wore a lehenga in hues of empress rose. "The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle," read the caption on the post.

About Kiara Advani's jewelry, it was also designed by Manish Malhotra. "The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds," read the caption on the post about her diamond jewelry.

About the groom's big day ensemble - Sidharth Malhotra opted for the "perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse," explained the designer.

The groom completed his look in a handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

The star couple shared pictures from their wedding on Tuesday night. In their caption, they referred to a dialogue from their 2021 film Shershaah and she wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first project together. The film was backed by Karan Johar, who was among the few Bollywood guests who attended the wedding.