Karan Johar Was At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mandap Of Mohabbat.' Read His Emotional Post

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth Malhotra with Student Of The Year and directed Kiara Advani in Lust Stories, has dropped an emotional congratulatory post. Sidharth and Kiara got married in Jaisalmer, and KJo was among the few guests who attended the wedding. And it was not less than a "proud and fairytale" moment for the filmmaker as the couple exchanged the vows "on a mandap of mohabbat (love)". He started his note with these words, " I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together...."

Karan Johar continued, "Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever....." followed by heart emoticons.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was held in Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They shared some dreamy pictures with Shershaah-themed caption, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (Now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The wedding was also attended by Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and the actor's wife Mira Rajput. Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta.