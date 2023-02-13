Inside The "Fun, Fabulous Night" That Was Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai Reception

Inside The 'Fun, Fabulous Night' That Was Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai Reception

Kiara and Sidharth with the guests. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception was a night to remember or as their official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra wrote: "a fun, fabulous night." The inside pictures from the reception shared by many Bollywood celebs are proof. Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the newlyweds with a couple of stars including Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Karan Johar and a couple of other guests. He simply wrote in the caption "Fun fabulous night."

See the photo shared by Manish Malhotra here:

Manish Malhotra shared a picture of himself and his team along with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. he wrote: "With the most beautiful couple and my MM team."

Kiara's Govinda Naam Mera co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the reception with the newlyweds and she wrote: "Congratulations Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra."

"And we danced the night away...to celebrate our beautiful Ki and Sid. We love you two," Neha Dhupia wrote sharing a picture with husband Angad Bedi alongside newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth.

Manish Malhotra, who doubled up as a guest and the official wedding couturier, shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon from the event. Kareena wore a pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra. "My favourite always, beautiful Kareena Kapoor," he wrote. Kareena Kapoor co-starred with Kiara in Good Newwz, and featured in the song Mera Naam Mary Hai from Sidharth's 2015 film Brothers.

Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with Kriti Sanon from the reception.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra started dating in 2020. They first met during the wrap party of Lust Stories but started dating on the sets of Shershaah, their first film together. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last week and hosted a reception in Delhi.

