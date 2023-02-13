Celeb Roll Call At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Reception: Akash-Shloka Ambani, Alia Bhatt And Others

Inside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception

Wedding festivities are finally done for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who had a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday night. Kiara and Sidharth married in Rajasthan on February 7 after which a reception was held in New Delhi, Sidharth's hometown. The couple then flew to Mumbai where their celebrity friends like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani and others attended a reception. Kiara and Sidharth entered the reception venue holding hands; the bride wore a white and black form-fitting gown with emeralds and diamonds while the groom wore a glittering black jacket.

Alia Bhatt, who gave birth to daughter Raha a few months ago, looked lovely in a shimmering grey saree. Alia and Sidharth made their debuts together in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year and later co-starred in Kapoor And Sons. Alia was accompanied to the reception not by husband Ranbir Kapoor but by best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Kiara, was on the guest list too. She shared an adorable moment on the red carpet with her daughter-in-law.

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka walked in holding hands and then posed for pictures. Akash's sister Isha attended the wedding in Rajasthan with husband Anand Piramal.

Kareena Kapoor, lovely in pink, attended without husband Saif Ali Khan. She posed for photos with filmmaker Karan Johar who was at the wedding.

Sidharth's Indian Police Force co-star Shilpa Shetty was on the red carpet at the same time as Kareena Kapoor and they shared a hug.

Mira Rajput, who was at the wedding as part of the ladkiwale, attended the reception solo – husband Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani co-starred in Kabir Singh. Gauri Khan was at the reception as well.

Varun Dhawan, the third Student Of The Year, escorted wife Natasha Dalal. His Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a saree.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh showed up without their wives Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Vicky was Kiara's co-star in her last release Govinda Naam Mera.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was also in Govinda Naam Mera, and Kiara's MS Dhoni: An Untold Story co-star Disha Patani were also on the invite list.

Best friends Anaya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor put their best fashion foot forward.

On the celebrity guest list were Kajol and Ajay Devgn, as well as Abhishek Bachchan.

Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were among the early arrivals.

The couples corner was crowded with Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi…

…Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Among the guests were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal. KJo directed Sidharth in Student Of The Year and Kiara in Lust Stories.

It all began for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of 2021 film Shershaah, in which he played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and she was cast as his love interest Dimple Cheema. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu released last month.