Pics: Newlyweds Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Are Twinning And Winning At Delhi Airport

All eyes on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra please, as the newlyweds have arrived in New Delhi. Sidharth is home with his dulhan Kiara, and we can't keep calm. At New Delhi airport, the couple looked breathtaking as they twinned in traditional red ensembles. Kiara looked pretty as a new bride in a red kurta set with a plunging neckline. She left her hair open and sported sindoor, mangal sutra and bangles. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta, white pyjama and paired his look with a multicoloured embroidered shawl.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked at Jaisalmer airport in the afternoon. At Jaisalmer airport, Kiara and Sidharth twinned in black outfits. Check out the video below:

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh resort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing the dreamy wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (Now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta.

The newlyweds would host a wedding reception in New Delhi first, followed by another in Mumbai, which will be for their industry friends. "St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel," ETimes quoted a source saying.