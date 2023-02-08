Mahesh Babu Wishes 'Lifetime Of Happiness' To Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Mahotra

Mahesh Babu and Kiara-Sidharth. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh) (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married in Jaisalmer, are receiving congratulatory wishes from all corners. The recent celeb to join the list is Mahesh Babu. The superstar, who has worked with Kiara, sent best wishes to the newlyweds. He reshared Kiara's wedding post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Kiara and Sid! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," followed by a smiley emoticon. Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their family and close friends.

Mahesh Babu wished the newlyweds like this:

Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu have worked together in the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the political drama also starred Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Aamani, Devaraj and others.

Coming back to newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth, they jetted off to Delhi as they were spotted at Jaisalmer airport in the afternoon. The couple twinned in black outfits and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport. Also, ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as "Dulha (groom) coming home with his Dulhan (bride) #Delhi."

Take a look below:

Kiara and Sidharth looked adorable in the shades of pink and golden. Check out their dreamy wedding pictures below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly host two wedding receptions. A recent ETimes report stated that the couple would host a wedding reception in New Delhi first, followed by one in Mumbai, which will be for their industry friends.

"St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel," ETimes quoted a source saying.