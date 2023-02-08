Newlyweds Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra To Host Receptions In Delhi And Mumbai: Report

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, will reportedly be hosting two wedding receptions. A recent ETimes report stated that the couple will host a wedding reception in New Delhi first, followed by one in Mumbai, which will be for their industry friends. According to the report, the New Delhi reception is scheduled for February 9 and the Mumbai one will take place on February 12. ETimes quoted a source as saying: "St Regis is a popular destination for many Bollywood celebs because it offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy. That's one of the main reasons why Sid-Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception at the five-star hotel."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram last night and they captioned it: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.