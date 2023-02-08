Newlyweds Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Spotted At Jaisalmer Airport. See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the Jaisalmer airport.

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance after getting married on Wednesday evening. The star couple, who were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport together, stepped aside for a photo-op session with the paparazzi stationed at the airport. The couple were twinning and winning in black OOTDs. Kiara opted for a black co-ord set, which set paired with a printed stole. Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and denims. We also got a glimpse of the actress' henna as she waved at the shutterbugs.

See photos of the newlyweds here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday, shared pictures from their big day and they wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first project together. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 last year, Kiara Advani revealed that she and Sidharth first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. The couple will reportedly host receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai this week.

Both Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.