Kiara Advani's Kaleeras Paid Tribute To Sidharth Malhotra's Late Pet Oscar

Kiara Advani and her customised kaleeras. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday and they are giving us relationship goals already. Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth dropped pictures from their wedding on Tuesday night and they are all things dreamy. The couple wore outfits and jewelry designed by Manish Malhotra. However, the bride's kaleeras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. Kiara's customised kaleeras were anything but ordinary. It had all the precious elements of her relationship with husband Sidharth. For starters, there was a tribute to the Student Of The Year actor's late pet pooch Oscar, who died recently. It also had the couple's initials 'KS'. Their was also a representation of the couple's favourite city Rome.

The video posted by designer Mrinalini Chandra had a closer look at the customised piece of jewelry. The caption on the video read: "Special bespoke kaleeras for our beautiful bride Kiara Advani, are a coming together for a world of bliss, where sun, moon and stars are building a tale of dreams and magic. Decorated with custom motifs from their love story, listening to the song of the butterflies.. because only those who believe in magic find it."

Mrinalini Chandra wrote in a caption accompanying the video: "Our signature love story kaleeras for the beautiful Kiara Advani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials and butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief . This kaleera was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas and kaleeras and are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. The couple got married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.