Sidharth Malhotra Cuts 'Daddy Cool' Cake On 41st Birthday, Kiara Advani Shares Sweet Post For 'Saraayah's Favourite Human'

Sidharth Malhotra turned 41 on January 16. On his birthday, his wife and actress Kiara Advani shared a sweet post on social media.

About Kiara Advani's Birthday Post For Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara shared two photos and a video on her Instagram. The first is a picture of Sidharth Malhotra. The second is the birthday cake, with "Daddy Cool" and "Saraayah's papa" written on it. The third is a video, where Kiara is seen singing the 'Happy Birthday' song and sharing a warm moment with Sidharth. She wrote a sweet note along with her post.

It read, "Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband." Take a look at the post here:

Kiara Advani and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple revealed her name in a joint Instagram post in November. They wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

Kiara is now gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kannada actor Yash. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Toxic has been shot in both Kannada and English and will also be released in several dubbed Indian-language versions. Kiara plays a character named Nadia, while the film also stars Nayanthara as Ganga and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. The cast additionally includes Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

Kiara was last seen in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.



Also Read: New Mother Kiara Advani Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "Burnout Helps No One In Any Industry"