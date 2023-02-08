Pics Of Juhi Chawla's 'Indian-Ness' At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding In Jaisalmer

Juhi Chawla shared this picture. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Actress Juhi Chawla, who flew out of Jaisalmer today after attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, has been sharing pictures from the lavish ceremony. She left her fans mesmerised with her latest post. It shows her "flaunting her Indian-ness” at the wedding venue – Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Juhi Chawla looks every bit gorgeous in a red embroidered sharara set from the shelves of Shyamal & Bhumika, which she paired with a baby pink dupatta. The actress left her wavy tresses open and completed her look with a maang tika and a choker neckpiece. “Flaunting my Indian-ness,” Juhi Chawla wrote in the caption. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday in the presence of their families and close friends.

See Juhi Chawla's latest post here:





Before showing us her OOTD for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities, Juhi Chawla gave glimpses of her fun time with husband Jay Mehta in Jaisalmer. She first posted a collage comprising pictures of her getting down from a chartered plane. It was followed by a photo of the actress happily pointing towards an endorsement featuring Kiara at Jaisalmer airport. “Phone booth right at the airport,” she captioned the second picture.

On one of her previous Instagram Stories, Juhi Chawla also shared a photo of her breakfast at the Suryagarh Palace.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the first pictures from their wedding on Tuesday evening. The couple, who flew out of Jaisalmer this afternoon, were looking surreal in Manish Malhotra ensembles. “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” the newly-married couple captioned the post, making a filmy reference to Kiara's dialogue in their film Shershah.





On Wednesday evening, Kiara and Sidharth made their first public appearance after their wedding. They were spotted in casuals at the Jaisalmer airport.

Juhi Chawla is best known for her roles in films like Ishq, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Yes Boss and Darr. She was last seen in the TV series Hush Hush.