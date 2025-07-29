What We Know About Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Being First Choices For <i>Saiyaara</i> And Not Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda

While Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has turned debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight sensations, latest reports suggest that Shershaah pair Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were approached first for the film. However, it did not eventually materialise.

While Mohit Suri's Saiyaara continues to break box office records, new reports making the rounds suggest that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were not the initial choices for the film.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were loved as an onscreen pair in Shershaah by Dharma Productions. While the initial conversation of casting them in Saiyaara began, it eventually did not work out.

In an earlier interview, Mohit Suri had spoken about how he was looking to cast some well-known names as the lead pair in Saiyaara. However, producer Aditya Chopra said that the film needed fresh faces. Aditya Chopra also added that he would invest in newcomers when Mohit Suri questioned him.

Mohit Suri has previously worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain (2014), which was a hit, with Shraddha Kapoor.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara was first offered to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. However, things did not work out as anticipated and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda ended up being the lead pair.

