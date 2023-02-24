Viral: Sidharth Malhotra Called Kiara Advani 'Wife' At An Event And Fans Are In Meltdown

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are goals. The couple have been painting our screens red by sharing pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding album. Now, a video of Sidharth addressing Kiara as his wife at an event has spread like wildfire on social media. In the clip, shared by a fan page, the actor is talking about perfume. He adds, “It is going to be a great addition to my night perfume range. I hope my wife likes it.” No, we aren't crying, you are crying. Fans have flooded the comments section with pink heart emojis. Sidharth and Kiara got married earlier this month in an intimate ceremony. The wedding festivities took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the news of their wedding with a Shershaah twist. FYI: The two shared the screen space for the first time in Shershaah. Sharing a set of pictures from the wedding album, the couple wrote, “”Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

To mark their first Valentine's Day after the marriage, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared glimpses from the Mehendi festivities and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.”

Kiara Advani, earlier this week, wrote a heartwarming note to celebrate her mother's birthday. The actress also shared some pictures featuring herself and her mother from the wedding festivities. The caption read, “Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother. I am blessed to be your daughter.”

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha. The film also features her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also part of S Shankar's untitled film. She will share the screen space with Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has Rohit Shetty's cop-series Indian Police Force in the lineup Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also part of it. Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu.